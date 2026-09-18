Aoun, Salam discuss Lebanon’s southern front and upcoming international meetings

President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the country’s general situation, particularly developments in southern Lebanon, where Israeli attacks on villages and towns have continued.



Aoun briefed Salam on the outcome of his meetings in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, as well as discussions at the preparatory meeting for an international conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.



Aoun also congratulated Salam on the renewed confidence the government received from Parliament following debate sessions.



The two officials discussed the agenda of the upcoming U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York, which begin Tuesday, with Salam set to head Lebanon’s delegation.



They also discussed a meeting scheduled to take place in Washington to address the situation in Lebanon, as well as the Cabinet’s continued review of the state budget.