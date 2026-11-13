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France criticizes 'demagogic' move by Israel to ban hard-left leader Melenchon
World News
13-11-2026 | 05:26
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France criticizes 'demagogic' move by Israel to ban hard-left leader Melenchon
France has criticized as "demagogic" a decision by Israel to ban French hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchonand another leading figure in his France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) party from entering the country.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would bar Melenchon and Mathilde Panot, the party’s parliamentary group chair, over "the extreme anti-Israel stance of La France Insoumise party and the outrageous statements made by its leaders."
"This demagogic decision, coming from a government that has repeatedly violated international law, plays into the hands of those who, like La France Insoumise, thrive on exploiting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.
"France will continue to work tirelessly toward a two-state solution and the peaceful coexistence of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples,” he said.
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