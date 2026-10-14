Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday that they targeted Riyadh's international airport with a ballistic missile, hours after the Saudi-led coalition reported an interception of one fired towards the capital.



"The Yemeni Armed Forces... were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.



AFP



