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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 14:59
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday that they targeted Riyadh's international airport with a ballistic missile, hours after the Saudi-led coalition reported an interception of one fired towards the capital.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces... were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.
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