Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with missile

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 09:12
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with missile
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Riyadh airport with missile

Yemen's Houthis said they had again targeted Riyadh airport on Thursday, after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said it had intercepted two missiles fired at the kingdom's capital.

"Our armed forces targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh at midday with a ballistic missile that hit its target," said the Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Target

Riyadh

Airport

Missile

Saudi Arabia

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