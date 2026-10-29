Mansour Abbas welcomes probe into alleged foreign funding, denies party involvement: Amal Shehadeh

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas welcomed a decision by Israel's Central Elections Committee chairman, Judge Noam Solberg, to investigate suspicions of unlawful attempts to influence the elections through foreign funding, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported.



According to Shehadeh, Abbas stressed that safeguarding election integrity and upholding the rule of law are fundamental civic and democratic responsibilities.



"Protecting the integrity of elections and the rule of law is a civic and democratic duty that we have consistently upheld," Abbas said.



He denied any involvement by the United Arab List in the allegations or other related cases, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement authorities, according to Shehadeh.



"The United Arab List has no connection to this case or any other cases, and we will cooperate fully with all law enforcement authorities to uncover the truth," Abbas said.