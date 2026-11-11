Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

Middle East News
11-11-2026 | 05:53
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Flights resume at Israel&#39;s Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region
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Flights resume at Israel's Ramon Airport after earthquake in Eilat region

Flights resumed on Wednesday at Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat after a brief suspension following an earthquake in the ⁠region, Israel's airports authority said.

The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT).

Eilat borders Jordan and Egypt.

Operations at ⁠Ramon Airport were temporarily suspended while inspections and checks were carried out.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Flights

Israel

Ramon

Airport

Earthquake

Eilat

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