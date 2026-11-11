Flights resumed on Wednesday at Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat after a brief suspension following an earthquake in the ⁠region, Israel's airports authority said.



The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT).



Eilat borders Jordan and Egypt.



Operations at ⁠Ramon Airport were temporarily suspended while inspections and checks were carried out.





Reuters