Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after securing 'special exemption'

Iraqi Airways is preparing to resume flights to Iran in October, Iraq's transport ministry said on Tuesday, following a suspension of flights amid U.S. sanctions restricting services to Iranian airlines.



The ministry said Iraq had secured a special exemption allowing Iraqi Airways to operate services to Iran.



Iraq ⁠halted flights to and from Iran on Friday in line with U.S. sanctions, and the government had sought exemptions for travel related to pilgrimage, medical treatment and education.



The transport ministry said services next month would initially operate from the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf once regulatory and technical requirements were ⁠completed.







Reuters