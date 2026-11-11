News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
11-11-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With U.S. backing, Israel is seeking to prevent any future continuation of UNIFIL's activities in Lebanon. The issue was raised during the Israel Hayom Summit in New York, where Israeli officials discussed the matter with senior U.S. officials.
Among them was U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who launched a sharp attack on the international force operating in South Lebanon, describing it as a "human shield for terrorists." Waltz said he would seek to change UNIFIL's activities during his expected talks in Beirut next week.
Meanwhile, an Israeli political official told the Walla news website that Tel Aviv opposes French President Emmanuel Macron's initiatives to establish a new European military force in South Lebanon. The official said Israel shares Washington's position that any new mechanism must have the confidence of both Israel and Lebanon.
As Lebanon's future security arrangements come under renewed scrutiny, attention has also returned to Iran, amid reported disagreements between Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
While Israel continues preparations for the possibility of further military escalation, Netanyahu held a security meeting attended only by Defense Minister Israel Katz and the National Security Council chief. Notably, the security cabinet, which is responsible for major political and military decisions, has not convened since October 5.
Analysts have viewed the absence of security cabinet meetings as another indication of Netanyahu's efforts to keep control of security and military matters in his own hands.
Against this backdrop, an Israeli report said the objective of any future confrontation with Iran would be to launch a swift and intensive military campaign capable of achieving its goals within a short period, rather than becoming embroiled in a prolonged war that could widen the regional conflict.
However, such a campaign would have to contend with Iran's ability to identify vulnerabilities and respond to hostile military movements. This has prompted Israel's security establishment to reassess the capabilities of the Iranian air force, which was not deployed during previous rounds of fighting.
This comes despite Tel Aviv's claims that it had targeted Iranian fighter jets before they could take part in any confrontation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
UNIFIL
Role
Lebanon
Tensions
Iran
Next
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Will Lebanon-Israel talks in Florida contain tensions before Israel's elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20
Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-26
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-26
Israel adjusts Hezbollah tactics as Italy’s role in Lebanon remains unclear: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-10
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-10
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-09
Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-09
Israel faces growing security concerns over Iran and Gaza as Eisenkot seeks to form government: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-12
Netanyahu says Israel lost 'one of its greatest friends' with death of Lindsey Graham
World News
2026-07-12
Netanyahu says Israel lost 'one of its greatest friends' with death of Lindsey Graham
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-28
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-28
From fine dining to hospital beds: Four hospitalized after meal at upscale Beirut restaurant
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iran army says targeted Bahrain air base: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Israel army chief tells troops inside Lebanon that Hezbollah suffered 'heavy blow'
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
Israel army chief tells troops inside Lebanon that Hezbollah suffered 'heavy blow'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details
2
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
Lebanon News
04:43
Al-Waleed El Helani held for questioning after fatal hit-and-run in Beirut as Captagon pills found on victim
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation
5
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
LBCI sources reveal details of former Iraqi MP's murder in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
Lebanon News
06:41
LBCI sources: New details emerge in former Iraqi MP's murder as investigators seek to identify suspects
7
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon's Interior Minister says investigations underway in three major cases
8
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Lebanon News
03:11
PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More