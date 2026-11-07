Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people, aid shortages hamper response

Heavy rains have flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians crammed into encampments across the Gaza Strip, washing away shelters and soaking blankets and mattresses, local authorities said on Saturday.



The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 70,000 tents had been flooded in the past 12 hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people and causing injuries although no fatalities had been reported.



The territory's civil defense service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents. Three abandoned houses collapsed without causing injuries, it added.







Reuters