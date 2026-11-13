It is necessary to raise pressure on Yemen's Houthis so that they end ‌their attacks in the region, notably on Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.



"Our position is that it ⁠is necessary to increase pressure on the Houthis so that they put an end to their unacceptable attacks and provocations, particularly against Saudi territory, but not only there," Pascal Confavreux told a news conference.



He ‌was ⁠responding to a question on whether Paris backed the idea of the European Union designating the Houthis ⁠as a terrorist organisation.



Saudi Arabia is pressing the EU for the move, but ⁠has yet to overcome European concerns that this could undermine ⁠a future peace process, six European officials told Reuters on Thursday.



Reuters