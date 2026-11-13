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Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 11:21
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Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on Friday, the office of President Tayyip Erdogan said, as the Turkish leader met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.
"President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace," the presidency said in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defence accord.
The statement cited him as saying that Turkey and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership, and that their cooperation in the defence industry would continue to grow.
"President Erdogan stated that the Mutual Defence Agreement signed today by Turkey and Qatar would add another dimension to our brotherhood," it added.
Reuters
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