Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says

Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says

Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on Friday, the office of President Tayyip Erdogan said, as ‌the Turkish leader met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.

"President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis ⁠for dialogue and achieve peace," the presidency said in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defence accord.

The statement cited him as saying that Turkey and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership, and that their cooperation in the defence industry would continue to grow.

"President Erdogan stated that the Mutual Defence Agreement ‌signed ⁠today by Turkey and Qatar would add another dimension to our brotherhood," it added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Qatar

Erdogan

Gulf

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

LBCI Next
Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government
US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-10-21

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defence cooperation accord, Ankara says

LBCI
World News
2026-10-30

Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-20

Turkey 'will not fall into trap' set by Netanyahu on Syria: Turkish presidency

LBCI
World News
2026-11-12

Four died in military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain

LBCI
World News
09:24

France favours adding pressure on Yemen's Houthis, foreign ministry spokesperson says

LBCI
World News
08:50

US says shot down two Iranian drones targeted at Bahrain

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-03

Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-26

Israeli evacuation warning issued for multiple southern Lebanon towns, residents urged to move north of Zahrani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-12

President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:23

US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanese army seizes large weapons cache in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices fall

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

LBCI sources: Lebanon awaits Syria's response on extradition of suspects in Iraqi MP's murder

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

LBCI sources: Hezbollah-linked figures seek release of five detainees arrested in Bsharri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah links, missing phones and torn documents: New details emerge in North Lebanon case

LBCI
Middle East News
02:29

Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Energy Minister's cabinet boycott tied to electricity demands; LF ministers await resolution of Dahr El Baydar case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More