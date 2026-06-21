Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

Middle East News
21-06-2026 | 16:11
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Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
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Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

Qatar's interior ministry ‌said an explosion occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras ⁠Laffan, the site of the country's core LNG processing operations, with no injuries or leak reported.

Earlier, a Reuters ‌witness ⁠said a loud boom was heard in the Qatari capital ⁠Doha.

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar

Explosion

Ras ⁠Laffan

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