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Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
Middle East News
21-06-2026 | 16:11
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Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, the site of the country's core LNG processing operations, with no injuries or leak reported.
Earlier, a Reuters witness said a loud boom was heard in the Qatari capital Doha.
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
Explosion
Ras Laffan
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