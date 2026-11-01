Israel faces political deadlock amid regional war preparations, with Lebanon in focus

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



All scenarios for forming a new Israeli government are facing obstacles, prompting Benjamin Netanyahu to say he has halted efforts to form a coalition and hint at the possibility of new elections.



Amid the deadlock, the parties involved are hardening their positions.



Netanyahu's fierce rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has voiced support for military operations against anyone who threatens Israel's security, even if they take place before a new government is formed.



The statement has heightened tensions amid other developments, including the arrival of a U.S. airlift carrying air defense systems and combat vehicles in Israel.



The Israeli military has also announced that it is prepared to operate on all fronts, from Gaza to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.



According to a security official cited by the Israeli daily Maariv, Lebanon would become a key target if an attack on Iran prompted Hezbollah to retaliate. Israel is taking the possibility of Hezbollah joining the fighting against it very seriously, the newspaper reported.



Under an Israeli military plan, any strikes against Lebanon would rely on naval and ground forces, as the air force would be occupied with the Iranian front. The plan reportedly focuses on Nabatieh, Tyre, Sidon and Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as imposing a naval blockade on the ports of Beirut and Tripoli.



While disagreements over government formation remain in the spotlight, a national unity government is reportedly also being discussed behind the scenes.



Under one scenario, a U.S. or joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran would last several days, during which Israel would face retaliatory strikes. A state of emergency would then be declared, placing national security at the forefront of political decision-making.



As the situation remains uncertain, particularly ahead of the U.S. elections, Eisenkot has outlined four conditions for joining a government under his leadership.



These include recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, making national service in all its forms mandatory for all Israeli citizens, and designating Hamas as a terrorist organization.