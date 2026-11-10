Zelensky lands in Denmark for security talks: TV

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10-11-2026 | 06:40
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Zelensky lands in Denmark for security talks: TV
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Zelensky lands in Denmark for security talks: TV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday arrived in Denmark where he was due to meet Nordic leaders to discuss military support, air defence and energy infrastructure security, TV images showed.

Images showed Zelensky's plane landing in Copenhagen, shortly after Denmark announced a donation of 4.8 billion kroner ($720 million) in military aid, as direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, under U.S. mediation, started in Abu Dhabi.

AFP

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