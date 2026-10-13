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Houthi media says Saudi Arabia hit oil facility near Sanaa
Middle East News
13-10-2026 | 10:17
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Houthi media says Saudi Arabia hit oil facility near Sanaa
Houthi media reported that Saudi Arabia struck an oil facility near Sanaa on Tuesday, after the Saudi-led coalition ordered civilians to evacuate the site.
An AFP correspondent in Sanaa reported hearing an explosion, while a breaking news alert on the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV said "Saudi aggression targets the oil company in Al-Sabaha, west of Sanaa."
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Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'
Houthis threaten to hit Riyadh airport, refinery if Saudi strikes Sanaa
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