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Saudi Arabia launches two airstrikes on Mocha airport: Houthi media
Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 05:31
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Saudi Arabia launches two airstrikes on Mocha airport: Houthi media
Saudi Arabia launched two strikes on Friday targeting the airport of the strategic city of Mocha, now under Houthi control, according to the group's Al-Masirah TV channel.
Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis seized control of the Red Sea port city on Thursday after launching a large-scale offensive last week against Riyadh-backed Yemeni government forces.
"The Saudi enemy launched two strikes on Mocha airport," the Houthi TV channel said.
AFP
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