Saudi Arabia launches two airstrikes on Mocha airport: Houthi media

Saudi Arabia launched two strikes on Friday targeting the airport of the strategic city of Mocha, now under Houthi control, according to the group's Al-Masirah TV channel.



Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis seized control of the Red Sea port city on Thursday after launching a large-scale offensive last week against Riyadh-backed Yemeni government forces.



"The Saudi enemy launched two strikes on Mocha airport," the Houthi TV channel said.



AFP