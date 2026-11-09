Zelensky says coordinated positions with EU chief ahead of Abu Dhabi talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had spoken with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to coordinate positions with the bloc ahead of U.S.-mediated talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi this week.



"Ursula (von der Leyen) and I also coordinated our positions regarding the meeting in Abu Dhabi. We are doing everything to ensure that the trilateral format delivers results," Zelensky said on X.



AFP



