Russia on Monday resumed attacks on Ukraine's Kherson region after the end of a local ceasefire in the area, the longest truce in the war raging between the neighbours since 2022.



"At around 8:00 a.m. this morning, Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone in the Korabelny city district" of Kherson, local authorities said in a statement, adding that a 62-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were wounded and hospitalised.



AFP



