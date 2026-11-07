Explosions were heard on Saturday on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait ‌of Hormuz and in the southern Iranian port of Jask, Iranian media reported, with the cause unclear.



There was no official confirmation from the Iranian side on the source ⁠of the reported explosions.



Earlier on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said two missiles struck Qeshm Island with no official information on possible damage.



Reuters