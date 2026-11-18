Iran's army chief Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Tehran's response to any new attacks by the United States would be "more devastating" and directed at both U.S. forces and their allies.



"Should the enemy make a mistake and repeat actions that have previously led them to despair, our response -- directed at both the enemy and their backers -- will undoubtedly be even more devastating and will know no geographical boundaries," Hatami said, according to Iran's Fars news agency.



AFP