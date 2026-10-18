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Iran's new defence minister threatens 'enormous damage' if US attacks
Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 05:47
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Iran's new defence minister threatens 'enormous damage' if US attacks
Newly appointed Iranian defence minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi threatened to inflict "enormous damage" on the United States and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against the country.
"People can rest assured that they will most likely not dare to attack us," Akhlaghi told reporters shortly after securing the vote of confidence. "If they (the U.S.) do, they themselves and the region will suffer enormous damage."
AFP
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