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Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack
Lebanon News
14-10-2026 | 06:51
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Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that Beirut’s southern suburbs would face evacuation orders if Hezbollah joins Iran in any attack against Israel.
Katz said the Israeli military is prepared to take control of additional areas in Lebanon if Hezbollah intervenes alongside Iran.
“If Hezbollah joins Iran in an attack on Israel, it will suffer a heavy blow,” Katz said.
Lebanon News
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