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Israeli army says completed central Gaza ground operation
Middle East News
19-11-2026 | 04:42
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Israeli army says completed central Gaza ground operation
Israel's military said that a ground operation involving tanks in central Gaza that began the previous day despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire had come to an end on Thursday.
"The operation is completed," the military told AFP, while the defense ministry's body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.
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