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Tallest skyscraper in Riyadh hit second time in less than a week: AFP
Middle East News
24-11-2026 | 07:28
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Tallest skyscraper in Riyadh hit second time in less than a week: AFP
The tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital was hit Tuesday by an unspecified projectile, three witnesses told AFP, the second time in less than a week the building in Riyadh's business district has been struck.
Three separate witnesses said a strike targeted the skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.
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