Hezbollah called for national unity on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, warning that continued Israeli occupation and attacks, along with foreign interference, threaten the country's sovereignty and independence.



In a statement marking the occasion, Hezbollah urged Lebanese citizens across all sects to unite around shared national principles, recalling Lebanon's independence from French rule and Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.



The group said Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese territory, repeated attacks, displacement of residents and destruction of villages undermine the meaning of independence.



Hezbollah claimed that more than 500 square kilometers of Lebanese territory remain under Israeli occupation, stressing that liberating occupied land is a national responsibility requiring the use of all available means of strength.



The group also criticized what it described as foreign interference in Lebanon's political decisions, accusing an unnamed ambassador of imposing policies on state institutions and fueling internal divisions.



Hezbollah called on the Lebanese government to reconsider its policies and fulfill its commitments, particularly those outlined in the fourth paragraph of its ministerial statement, which pledges to defend Lebanon's borders, protect its citizens and deter aggression.



It accused the authorities of failing to respond effectively to Israeli violations and attacks, while confronting what it described as the Lebanese people and their resistance.



The statement also defended the Lebanese army, saying it was committed to preserving civil peace and recognized Israel's continued occupation as a central problem facing the country.



Concluding its message, Hezbollah urged Lebanese citizens to unite in efforts to restore occupied territory, secure the release of prisoners and rebuild southern Lebanon.



The group renewed its call for unity among the Lebanese people, army and resistance to defend the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.