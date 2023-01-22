Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'

2023-01-22 | 10:19
2min
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'

The Lebanese file no longer depends on the Speaker of Parliament calling for a presidential election session, as it is a complex issue that starts from within and does not end outside, particularly with the countries that consider themselves determined in Lebanon.

Although these countries will hold a meeting in Paris between now and February, Lebanon is not currently one of their priorities.

Lebanon has the key to the solution 

If anyone is hoping that the Paris meeting will give the Lebanese a magic wand, they are mistaken since these nations believe that the Lebanese must first find a solution and that their role is restricted to providing Lebanon support.

According to information obtained by LBCI, this meeting did not take place on Monday via Zoom application, and some sources indicated that nothing would happen in this regard before next month.

But for various reasons, including the impasse in Lebanon, the Speaker decided not to call for the presidential election session this week.

Another reason was that none of the parliamentary blocs could nominate a candidate, which the blocs rejected, but what proves that is the voting results from the previous sessions:

Those supporting MP Michel Moawad did not succeed in securing 65 votes for him in any of the 11 sessions, and the Change MPs, who announced an open sit-in after the last session, could only secure up to ten votes for their candidate.

So, what will change in any upcoming session that is called for?

Moreover, the Speaker made several observations about the parliamentary blocs' performance, which on the one hand, underlined the presidential election's necessity, and on the other hand, did not change their position in dealing with it.

He also emphasized the previous voting results, the Change MPs' announcement of an open sit-in inside the parliament, which he takes into consideration, and the Socialist Party's threat to boycott the meetings.

Not calling for this week's session does not cancel the continuation of the dialogues between the blocs.

Thus, following the meeting between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and a Hezbollah delegation on Thursday, the delegation will meet MP Gebran Bassil.

This meeting comes after both parties discussed convening and attending the last cabinet session.

However, given everything mentioned above, the crisis is still in its early phases, and it will continue for months or possibly years due to the lack of internal solutions before external ones.
 

