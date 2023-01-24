Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Parliamentarians clash over Beirut port blast investigation resumption

A session of the Parliament's Administration and Justice turned into a hotspot for judicial discussion, reflected in accusations of recent investigations into the Beirut Port explosion.

The discussion began with MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, who criticized the leaking of the investigation records and the defendants' names, describing it as very dangerous.  

Hajj Hassan's words were answered by MP Melhem Khalaf, who affirmed his keenness on the judiciary based on removing political influence from the judiciary and adhering to judicial decisions.  

After several interventions, MP Ali Hassan Khalil expressed a complete absence of law in this file, adding that justice has become a service to political interests.  

In response to MP Khalaf's comments about non-compliance with judicial decisions, Hassan Khalil said: The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, did not appear before the court in the Tayouneh case.  

After Hassan Khalil's comment, Representative Georges Adwan intervened directly, saying that: It would have been more useful not to give such examples and to enter names in this manner.  

The issue of summoning William Noun also received a lot of verbal altercations. In his intervention, Hassan Khalil said: "I do not understand how someone threatens to blow up the Palace of Justice, and he not get summoned, accusing the change MPs of interfering with the work of the judiciary through the pressure they caused in this case.  

Here, the responses came from some change MPs, including Halime Kaakour, Paula Yacoubian, and Melhem Khalaf.  

Kaakour said, "whoever says that the judiciary is politicized is the one who politicizes. You interfere with the judiciary, and if you are accused, you argue that it is not independent because you did not appear before it. Let us agree that everyone who offends the judges and the judiciary must also be represented, referring to the Senior Hezbollah official, Wafiq Safa.  

MP Ghazi Zaiter then interfered, objecting to how he was notified of the date of the session, describing him as a sick judge, and left the hall angrily.  

Zaiter's accusation was objected to by MP Najat Aoun Saliba, who asked for his comments not to be recorded, which MP Georges Adwan did not accept.  

By throwing more and more accusations and insults at the judiciary, a session that was supposed to discuss the judiciary's independence and protection from the violations ended up exposing it to more indictments.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Parliament

Beirut Blast

Investigation

Probe

Representatives

LBCI Next
BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded
Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Mawlawi denies postposing Municipal elections, working on finding funds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Gas Distributors Syndicate calls for pricing gas canisters in dollars

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Gas Distributors Syndicate calls for pricing gas canisters in dollars

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Will Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia join Schengen?

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app