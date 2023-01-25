0min

Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony

The Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Oweidat, charged the investigating judge in the Beirut Port explosion file, Judge Tarek Bitar, with the felony of usurping authority under Article 306 of the Penal Code and with misdemeanors in accordance with Articles 375, 376, and 377 of the penal code, that is, by exercising judicial duties after raising his hand off the file and the abuse of power and influence.