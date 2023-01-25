News
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-25 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Oweidat charges Tarek Bitar with felony
The Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Oweidat, charged the investigating judge in the Beirut Port explosion file, Judge Tarek Bitar, with the felony of usurping authority under Article 306 of the Penal Code and with misdemeanors in accordance with Articles 375, 376, and 377 of the penal code, that is, by exercising judicial duties after raising his hand off the file and the abuse of power and influence.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Public
Prosecutor
Beirut
Port
Explosion
Judge
Oweidat
Tarek Bitar
Felony
Power
Influence
Cassation
