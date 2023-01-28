First phase of EDL plan has been launched

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-28 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
First phase of EDL plan has been launched
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
First phase of EDL plan has been launched

The first phase of Electricité du Liban (EDL) plan to raise the power supply in Lebanon has been launched.

Two ships with cargoes of gas oil discharged their loads at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants.

In the upcoming days, the Lebanese can expect a maximum of two or two and a half hours of electricity, equivalent to 250 megawatts. 

Thus, in the first phase, the encroachments on 216 outlets out of 800 electricity distribution outlets were removed, which is equivalent to 27 percent of the total of those outlets.

Additionally, this phase will last until February 10, followed by the second phase, in which the production capacity will be increased to 450 megawatts (a maximum of five hours).

However, EDL will not complete the implementation of the second phase and the subsequent phases of its plan to raise the power supply unless a series of conditions are met, the most prominent of which are:

- The cooperation of the security and judicial bodies in lifting the encroachments.

- The collection of bills according to the new electricity tariff, starting from February 15, 2023.

- The commitment of official public administrations and institutions to pay their dues to EDL.

If these requirements were not fulfilled, EDL would halt carrying out its plan, maintain production at 250 MW, and ask the Ministerial Committee to hold off on releasing any more funds from the advance until the conditions were met.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

EDL

Plan

Electricity

Power

Power Plant

Oil

Gas

Fuel

Conditions

Funds

LBCI Next
Lebanon judicial sector: Will any confrontation take place next week?
How do Lebanese survive amid financial freefall?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04

Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Two power plants in Russian-controlled E. Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon judicial sector: Will any confrontation take place next week?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-27

How do Lebanese survive amid financial freefall?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-27

Calm reigns in Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

First phase of EDL plan has been launched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app