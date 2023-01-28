First phase of EDL plan has been launched

Two ships with cargoes of gas oil discharged their loads at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants.



In the upcoming days, the Lebanese can expect a maximum of two or two and a half hours of electricity, equivalent to 250 megawatts.



Thus, in the first phase, the encroachments on 216 outlets out of 800 electricity distribution outlets were removed, which is equivalent to 27 percent of the total of those outlets.



Additionally, this phase will last until February 10, followed by the second phase, in which the production capacity will be increased to 450 megawatts (a maximum of five hours).



However, EDL will not complete the implementation of the second phase and the subsequent phases of its plan to raise the power supply unless a series of conditions are met, the most prominent of which are:



- The cooperation of the security and judicial bodies in lifting the encroachments.



- The collection of bills according to the new electricity tariff, starting from February 15, 2023.



- The commitment of official public administrations and institutions to pay their dues to EDL.



If these requirements were not fulfilled, EDL would halt carrying out its plan, maintain production at 250 MW, and ask the Ministerial Committee to hold off on releasing any more funds from the advance until the conditions were met.