Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31 | 07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
The image that best captures the current state at the Palace of Justice is one of dispersion and division.
In order to avoid fostering division within it, there is unmatched hesitation on the date for the Supreme Judicial Council to meet.
Would the Council be called to meet suddenly to stop any corresponding movements in the vicinity of the Palace of Justice?
Before any call, the Council members are in constant touch with one another, and an invitation will be issued once there is an agreement, according to information obtained by LBCI.
Following a meeting he had on Monday with the Public Prosecutor of the Court of Cassation, Judge Suhail Abboud, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, held several bilateral and expanded meetings with members of the Council to maintain calm because any tension would affect the entire nation.
Judicial sources indicate that matters are heading towards further escalation, as Judge Ghassan Oweidat, the public prosecutor, is in the process of issuing administrative decisions that reinforce the hand-holding decision issued against Judge Tarek Bitar, the judicial investigator in the port case.
These procedures will be released in stages and aim to stop Bitar from taking action or moving forward with the inquiries.
But if contacts fail and tensions between Oweidat and al-Bitar rise to the point where mutual arrest warrants are issued if either party fails to show up at next week’s sessions, the situation would have spiraled out of control.
