Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07 | 06:57
High views
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
2min
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

551 Beirut earthquake:  



Its strength reached a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale, killing about 30,000 people. The earthquake caused a tsunami that swept away citizens along the coast.  

1202 Syria earthquake:  
 
 
The earthquake of 1202, with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, toppled 30 columns from Jupiter Castle in Baalbek, destroyed Tripoli, and sank a number of islands.  

North East earthquakes of 1759:

With a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale, the earthquake of 1759 destroyed Beirut and several areas and reached Damascus, killing at that time about 40,000 people.   

1956 Chim earthquake:  



The earthquake of 1956, measuring 6 on the Richter scale, killed 136 people and destroyed 6,000 homes.   

It happened on the Roum Fault, branching from the Yammouneh Fault, causing significant damage in Iqlim al Tuffah, Iqlim al-Kharrub, and the Bekaa.  
 
1997 earthquakes:   

Two earthquakes on March 25, 1997, the first with a magnitude of 5.5 and the second of 4.2 degrees, causing material damage to buildings and cars.   

2008 earthquake:   

With a magnitude of 5.2, an earthquake in 2008 was felt by the residents across Lebanon, which led to cracks, material damage, and panic, especially in the south.
 

