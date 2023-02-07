551 Beirut earthquake:









Its strength reached a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale, killing about 30,000 people. The earthquake caused a tsunami that swept away citizens along the coast.



1202 Syria earthquake:

The earthquake of 1202, with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, toppled 30 columns from Jupiter Castle in Baalbek, destroyed Tripoli, and sank a number of islands.



North East earthquakes of 1759:





With a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale, the earthquake of 1759 destroyed Beirut and several areas and reached Damascus, killing at that time about 40,000 people.



1956 Chim earthquake:









The earthquake of 1956, measuring 6 on the Richter scale, killed 136 people and destroyed 6,000 homes.





In 1956 a major earthquake hit lebanon, the schools ended earlier than usual. Thus, children left to their families abroad .This photo was published in Ghana’s newspapers. In the photos : My mother Rabha wearing a black dress, next to her are my uncle and aunt with their cousins pic.twitter.com/JBEh8bLYfC — Oliver Zeitoun (@OliverZeitoun) July 14, 2020

It happened on the Roum Fault, branching from the Yammouneh Fault, causing significant damage in Iqlim al Tuffah, Iqlim al-Kharrub, and the Bekaa.

1997 earthquakes:



Two earthquakes on March 25, 1997, the first with a magnitude of 5.5 and the second of 4.2 degrees, causing material damage to buildings and cars.



2008 earthquake:



With a magnitude of 5.2, an earthquake in 2008 was felt by the residents across Lebanon, which led to cracks, material damage, and panic, especially in the south.