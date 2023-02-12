76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session

A quorum of an ordinary majority, or 65 deputies, is required to hold the "legislation of necessity" session, which is expected to be decided upon and determined at the meeting of the Parliament's Bureau on Monday.

However, the quorum will not be secured if the Strong Lebanon bloc sticks to its stance, which it expressed at its most recent meeting and reiterated by the movement's leader on Sunday.

Boycotting the session means that there will be no quorum to the legislation of necessity session.

45 MPs signed a petition to boycott the session. Furthermore, LBCI learned that MPs Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri and Osama Saad had joined them, bringing the total to 47.

In addition, 6 National Moderation Bloc deputies and 4 MPs of the Independent Parliamentary Meeting bloc will join the boycotting deputies and announce the boycott during Tuesday's meeting.

Moreover, if the two Tashnag MPs maintained their stance and in the absence of the Free Patriotic Movement's 17 deputies, the total would rise to 76.

In their absence, they eliminate the possibility of holding a "legislation of necessity" session unless its agenda represents an urgent and exceptional necessity.

Some sources mentioned that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri delivered a message to those concerned, stressing his refusal to modify the session's agenda.

Thus, will Berri compromise with the objecting deputies by limiting the agenda to what is necessary, exceptional, and emergency?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Parliament

Speaker

Agenda

Meeting

Legislation

LBCI Next
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-30

Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Banks strike threatens business owners, employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11

Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11

Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10

Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Banks strike threatens business owners, employees

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-23

Lebanese kid to Santa: Stop my mother's tears

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app