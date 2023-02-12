News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-12 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
A quorum of an ordinary majority, or 65 deputies, is required to hold the "legislation of necessity" session, which is expected to be decided upon and determined at the meeting of the Parliament's Bureau on Monday.
However, the quorum will not be secured if the Strong Lebanon bloc sticks to its stance, which it expressed at its most recent meeting and reiterated by the movement's leader on Sunday.
Boycotting the session means that there will be no quorum to the legislation of necessity session.
45 MPs signed a petition to boycott the session. Furthermore, LBCI learned that MPs Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri and Osama Saad had joined them, bringing the total to 47.
In addition, 6 National Moderation Bloc deputies and 4 MPs of the Independent Parliamentary Meeting bloc will join the boycotting deputies and announce the boycott during Tuesday's meeting.
Moreover, if the two Tashnag MPs maintained their stance and in the absence of the Free Patriotic Movement's 17 deputies, the total would rise to 76.
In their absence, they eliminate the possibility of holding a "legislation of necessity" session unless its agenda represents an urgent and exceptional necessity.
Some sources mentioned that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri delivered a message to those concerned, stressing his refusal to modify the session's agenda.
Thus, will Berri compromise with the objecting deputies by limiting the agenda to what is necessary, exceptional, and emergency?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Parliament
Speaker
Agenda
Meeting
Legislation
Next
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-30
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
Lebanon News
2023-01-30
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-10
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese kid to Santa: Stop my mother's tears
Variety
2022-12-23
Lebanese kid to Santa: Stop my mother's tears
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area
Middle East
2023-02-07
Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
3
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
4
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
5
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
6
Middle East
11:23
Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkey starts legal action
Middle East
11:23
Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkey starts legal action
7
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
8
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store