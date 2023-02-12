76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session

However, the quorum will not be secured if the Strong Lebanon bloc sticks to its stance, which it expressed at its most recent meeting and reiterated by the movement's leader on Sunday.



Boycotting the session means that there will be no quorum to the legislation of necessity session.



45 MPs signed a petition to boycott the session. Furthermore, LBCI learned that MPs Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri and Osama Saad had joined them, bringing the total to 47.



In addition, 6 National Moderation Bloc deputies and 4 MPs of the Independent Parliamentary Meeting bloc will join the boycotting deputies and announce the boycott during Tuesday's meeting.



Moreover, if the two Tashnag MPs maintained their stance and in the absence of the Free Patriotic Movement's 17 deputies, the total would rise to 76.



In their absence, they eliminate the possibility of holding a "legislation of necessity" session unless its agenda represents an urgent and exceptional necessity.



Some sources mentioned that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri delivered a message to those concerned, stressing his refusal to modify the session's agenda.



Thus, will Berri compromise with the objecting deputies by limiting the agenda to what is necessary, exceptional, and emergency?