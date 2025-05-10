Macron calls for 'direct talks' between Ukraine and Russia

10-05-2025 | 03:41
Macron calls for &#39;direct talks&#39; between Ukraine and Russia
Macron calls for 'direct talks' between Ukraine and Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for "direct talks" between Ukraine and Russia in the event of a ceasefire in Moscow's three-year invasion.

If there is a 30-day truce, as Western countries have floated, "we will look to direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, we are ready to help," Macron said in an interview with French news outlets TF1 and LCI while travelling to Kyiv to meet European leaders.

