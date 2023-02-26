News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
Several heads of parliaments participating in the thirty-fourth Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference decided to form a delegation and visit Syria.
This step was to reaffirm support for Syria and its people.
Some sources explained that this visit marks a continuation of the resumption of regular ties between Syria and the Arab world following a break of more than ten years.
The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, highlighted the return of Syria to the Arab embrace in a speech upon his arrival in Damascus, whereby he confirmed that the Arab stance is supportive of the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings and for Damascus to play its role at all levels in the regional and international arena.
Moreover, the delegation included the President of the Union, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the Speakers of Parliament in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, and Egypt, in addition to the heads of the delegations of the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, who met with the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.
Thus, Arab support for Syria continues, especially after the earthquake that struck it.
So, will it also be translated in an upcoming visit to Damascus by foreign ministers of Arab countries, such as the Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Delegation
Syria
Syrian
Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union
Visit
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Middle East
04:55
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Middle East
04:55
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
Middle East
2023-02-21
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
3
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
8
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store