Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

2023-02-26
LBCI
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

Several heads of parliaments participating in the thirty-fourth Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference decided to form a delegation and visit Syria.

This step was to reaffirm support for Syria and its people.

Some sources explained that this visit marks a continuation of the resumption of regular ties between Syria and the Arab world following a break of more than ten years.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, highlighted the return of Syria to the Arab embrace in a speech upon his arrival in Damascus, whereby he confirmed that the Arab stance is supportive of the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings and for Damascus to play its role at all levels in the regional and international arena.

Moreover, the delegation included the President of the Union, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and the Speakers of Parliament in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, and Egypt, in addition to the heads of the delegations of the Sultanate of Oman and Lebanon, and the Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, who met with the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Thus, Arab support for Syria continues, especially after the earthquake that struck it.

So, will it also be translated in an upcoming visit to Damascus by foreign ministers of Arab countries, such as the Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry?

