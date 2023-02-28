Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

Issa Samia, a man with a history of domestic violence, approached his ex-wife Mona Hamzi, whom he had been separated from for four years, and fired his gun at her. She fell to the ground and he continued to shoot at her. He then walked away calmly in Jabal Mohsen as some citizens and relatives of the victim gathered around him. They beat him until security forces intervened and separated him from the enraged crowd.

The scene of Issa killing his ex-wife was not the first act of brutality. The pictures documenting her abuse and beating suggest years of violence and cruelty. The couple had been married for almost twenty years, during which time Mona suffered physical assault and injuries on various parts of her body.  

Four years ago, she left him and returned to her family's home, leaving their children with him. Despite filing a criminal complaint with the Appeals Prosecutor's Office in the North, Mona received no protection.  

The complaint against Issa's abuse, assault, and harm to her ended with a default judgment of ten days' imprisonment and a fine of two million lira for damages, according to her lawyer, without any days of detention. 

Mona's suffering continued before the Jaafari court, which failed to convince her killer to accept a divorce.  

The Jaafari judiciary and the criminal judiciary finally saw Mona drenched in her blood, separated forever from the life that did not give her justice or protection. 

Mona is now added to a long list of victims of violence, abuse, and assault. This list is not just a collection of numbers, but souls snatched away from their families. Some of them remained silent about the violence and abuse they endured for years, only to be killed in the end. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Retired

Internal Security Forces

Lebanese

Ex Wife

Tripoli

Crime

LBCI Next
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app