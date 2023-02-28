Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

The scene of Issa killing his ex-wife was not the first act of brutality. The pictures documenting her abuse and beating suggest years of violence and cruelty. The couple had been married for almost twenty years, during which time Mona suffered physical assault and injuries on various parts of her body.



Four years ago, she left him and returned to her family's home, leaving their children with him. Despite filing a criminal complaint with the Appeals Prosecutor's Office in the North, Mona received no protection.



The complaint against Issa's abuse, assault, and harm to her ended with a default judgment of ten days' imprisonment and a fine of two million lira for damages, according to her lawyer, without any days of detention.



Mona's suffering continued before the Jaafari court, which failed to convince her killer to accept a divorce.



The Jaafari judiciary and the criminal judiciary finally saw Mona drenched in her blood, separated forever from the life that did not give her justice or protection.



Mona is now added to a long list of victims of violence, abuse, and assault. This list is not just a collection of numbers, but souls snatched away from their families. Some of them remained silent about the violence and abuse they endured for years, only to be killed in the end.