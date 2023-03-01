Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

During the meeting, Gemayel emphasized the danger of the absence of a head of state and the resulting institutional chaos. He pointed out that any decision made today in the parliament or government will not be implemented without the signature of the President of the Republic.



Gemayel also reiterated that the selection of the president should be based on a set of qualifications, in addition to opening a discussion on basic issues such as securing Lebanon's neutrality, Hezbollah’s weaponry, and achieving the necessary reforms.



The meeting between Gemayel and Shea comes at a time when Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis and political turmoil.



The position of the Lebanese presidency has been vacant since the term of former President Michel Aoun ended in October 2022, leaving the country without a head of state for over four months. The political parties have been unable to agree on a candidate for the position, further contributing to the political deadlock in the country.



The US has been closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and has repeatedly called for the election of a president and the implementation of necessary reforms to address the country's economic and political crises.