Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

In his recent interview with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, said: "We will prevent the parliament from reaching a quorum to prevent the election of a candidate from Hezbollah, namely the president of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh."

When we talk about the quorum of the election session, it means the presence of 86 deputies inside the hall out of a total of 128.

Therefore, disrupting the quorum requires the absence of 43 deputies. So, the deputies who have decided to disrupt the quorum based on the phone survey conducted by LBCI are 19 deputies from the Lebanese Forces Bloc, 17 deputies from the Free Patriotic Movement Bloc, four deputies forming the Kataeb Bloc, the Tajadod Bloc consisting of four deputies, Michel Moawad, Adib Abdel Massih, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Achraf Rifi.

From the Change deputies, based on those who responded to our calls, those who disrupted the quorum include Waddah Sadek, Paula Yacoubian, Cynthia Zarazir, Mark Daou, and Yassin Yassin. In addition, Michel Douaihy considers that boycotting the session may be necessary to have a reformist, rescue, and sovereign president.

Moreover, MP Michel Daher is likely to boycott to maintain consociationalism. Bilal Husheimi is expected to boycott in rejection of extending the crisis.

Therefore, the number of deputies who have decided to disrupt the quorum to elect Frangieh is 52, which makes holding the session impossible.

On the other hand, Hezbollah and Amal Movement duo can prevent the army commander's election. Hezbollah's (15 deputies) and Amal Movement (15 deputies), with their ally MP Jamil Al Sayyed, can prevent any session from electing the army commander, General Joseph Aoun, by simply absenting the 27 Shia deputies from the session, which would render it unconstitutional.

The duo (30 deputies) can also disrupt the quorum for any candidate they do not support if they also join forces with their allies, Tashnag (2 deputies) and Marada (4 deputies), in addition to the seven deputies close to them (Adnan Traboulsi, Taha Naji, Faisal Karami, Jamil Al Sayyed, Jihad Samad, Hassan Murad, and Haider Nasser) to disrupt the election session of any president they disagree on since they would then also form a disrupting bloc of 43 deputies.

In conclusion, the election of Sleiman Frangieh or Commander Joseph Aoun or any other candidate is unlikely without a consensus among the various political factions in Lebanon, as each group is able to disrupt the quorum or prevent the session altogether.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Political

Factions

Lebanon

Threaten

Disrupt

Quorum

Block

Elections

Candidates

Parliament

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:34

Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:01

Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat’s temporary suspension decision

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:16

Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-28

Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

LBCI
World
04:40

ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

New COVID-19 variant sweeps Lebanon, the world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app