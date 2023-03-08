Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

While it may seem like the high operating costs of hospitals, including electricity, medical supplies, equipment, and maintenance, and the migration of medical staff, are the primary reasons for this situation, a new and alarming trend has contributed to the worsening of the problem.

Many Lebanese citizens are now avoiding going to hospitals as much as possible.



Some skip hospitalization altogether, while others try to make do with what they have at home. This phenomenon exacerbates the situation due to the high cost of hospitalization, especially since the value that patients can recover from their guarantors, whether it is social security, employees' cooperatives, or the Ministry of Health, is deficient. In addition, the number of Lebanese citizens with private health insurance has decreased by 30 percent.



Before the economic crisis, private hospitals used to admit between 6,500 and 7,000 patients per day. However, this number has now dropped to around 4,000.



The difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing sometimes force people to sacrifice the most precious thing in their lives: their health.