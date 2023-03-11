Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11 | 12:25
High views
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
2min
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh

Residents of a neighborhood in Sad el-Bouchrieh woke up at 3 a.m. on Saturday to smoke rising from a building inhabited by African, Syrian, and Lebanese girls.

According to preliminary information, a personal dispute broke out between several African girls from Sierra Leone and Ghana and Lebanese and Syrian men from the seventh and third floors. The argument escalated to the point where a number of girls were thrown alongside an unidentified Syrian man from the seventh-floor balcony to the sixth floor.

After the incident, one of them also threw herself from the sixth floor to the ground floor and died on the spot.

The issue did not end with the confrontation. Afterward, the bodies of five girls and a Lebanese young man caught fire, causing the immediate death of two girls by burns, followed by the death of a third in the hospital. Preliminary information revealed that the fire was caused by a flammable substance thrown at them.

The security forces informed the Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun, who assigned the Internal Security Forces' accidents bureau to investigate the incident and transferred the file to the New Jdeideh Court.

The reasons behind the clash are still ambiguous, according to security sources who confirmed that the apartments on the third and seventh floors were used to facilitate prostitution by these girls.

