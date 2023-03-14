News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Souk el Harir
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14 | 13:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
The head of the American Task Force For Lebanon Edward Gabriel (ATFL) underlined on Tuesday, the harsh reality multiple times during the third and final day of ATFL's visit.
"Beirut is sad. We are worried as Lebanon faces unprecedented economic and social conditions. The situation requires the formation of a new government that will implement reforms and ending the fighting," said Gabriel.
The ATFL delegation met with the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, who talked about the military's missions to preserve Lebanon's security and stability, the difficulties it is experiencing in the current crisis and ways to help them overcome it.
In addition, the delegation praised the resilience of the military, emphasizing the need for continued support and cooperation. It also mentioned that the army is not only doing an excellent job in security matters but also in combating drug trafficking across the borders.
Furthermore, the ATFL delegation visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where four essential issues were tackled: Approving necessary reforms, electing a new president, improving the situation in the public sector in parallel with the education sector, and the return of Syrian refugees.
Later in the day, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab informed the ATFL delegation about the progress of the reform laws required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
They also discussed the importance of setting aside differences and moving towards the election of a president, as this would require a settlement between all parties to find a candidate who serves Lebanon's interests.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Delegation
Visit
ATFL
Reform
Presidential
Election
Crisis
Support
Next
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-02
Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-01-02
Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:25
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
4
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
5
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
6
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
7
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store