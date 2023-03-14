ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14 | 13:44
High views
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
2min
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon

The head of the American Task Force For Lebanon Edward Gabriel (ATFL) underlined on Tuesday, the harsh reality multiple times during the third and final day of ATFL's visit.

"Beirut is sad. We are worried as Lebanon faces unprecedented economic and social conditions. The situation requires the formation of a new government that will implement reforms and ending the fighting," said Gabriel.

The ATFL delegation met with the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, who talked about the military's missions to preserve Lebanon's security and stability, the difficulties it is experiencing in the current crisis and ways to help them overcome it. 

In addition, the delegation praised the resilience of the military, emphasizing the need for continued support and cooperation. It also mentioned that the army is not only doing an excellent job in security matters but also in combating drug trafficking across the borders.

Furthermore, the ATFL delegation visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where four essential issues were tackled: Approving necessary reforms, electing a new president, improving the situation in the public sector in parallel with the education sector, and the return of Syrian refugees.

Later in the day, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab informed the ATFL delegation about the progress of the reform laws required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They also discussed the importance of setting aside differences and moving towards the election of a president, as this would require a settlement between all parties to find a candidate who serves Lebanon's interests.

