News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15 | 09:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity
On the secondary roads within the Fatreh region, a municipality in the Byblos District of Keserwan-Jbeil Governorate, Lebanon, a car carrying unidentified individuals crossed the area on Monday night, February 20. The unknown perpetrators climbed electric poles and cut 900 meters of 25-millimeter-thick cables at a height of seven meters. The nature of the copper cables and the method of cutting them indicate that the thieves used specialized tools, suggesting that they were professionals.
As a result of the theft, 15 homes experienced power outages. This incident is not the only one of its kind in the region; cable thefts have exceeded 2,000 meters in the past two months, according to the local municipality. The company BUS, responsible for providing electricity services in the area, confirmed to LBCI that since the announcement of the new electricity plan, acts of vandalism and theft in Lebanese regions have increased by more than 100 percent, reaching up to 40 thefts per week.
Fatreh is a small sample of an ongoing series of incidents. In Mina, Tripoli, unidentified individuals cut 1,400 meters of cables on Wednesday morning, affecting 12 streets. It appears that professional mafia groups are operating in agreement with each other, targeting all Lebanese territories.
Security forces are confronting these criminals through investigations and arrests, while Lebanon's electricity company is combating theft by replacing the copper, which is sold by thieves for around $7 per kilogram, with cables composed of aluminum and rubber. This is done in the hope that the lower-priced materials will not be targeted by thieves.
News Bulletin Reports
Surge
Copper
Cable
Lines
Residents
Fatreh
Region
Electricity
Byblos
District
Next
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
0
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
0
World
2023-03-14
North Carolina's top court to hear redistricting case with national implications
World
2023-03-14
North Carolina's top court to hear redistricting case with national implications
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
0
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Variety
2023-01-17
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
6
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
7
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store