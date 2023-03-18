Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, thousands of Syrian children have been born in Lebanon, accounting for 48% of the total refugee population in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate. This is according to a study conducted by the Union of Municipalities of the region, which indicates that these births make up half of the total number of refugees.



The high birth rate is confirmed by visits to the largest hospitals in the area. Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bashir Khodr raised his concerns and considered these percentages to be extremely alarming. High birth rates also imply high pregnancy rates.



In response, some organizations are providing support to pregnant refugee women through various programs. One such project, supported by UNICEF, aims to educate pregnant refugee women on the importance of breastfeeding and proper nutrition. The project targets 720 pregnant women in Arsal.



Both the concerned organization and UNICEF confirmed that this program is part of several initiatives implemented by UNICEF in collaboration with various organizations across all regions to combat malnutrition. The program is not limited to refugee women, as it is executed in partnership with the Ministry of Health and benefits more than 21,000 pregnant women across Lebanon, equally divided between Lebanese and non-Lebanese women.



In Baalbek-Hermel, the program specifically targets 432 women, with 216 Lebanese and 216 non-Lebanese participants. The numbers continue to indicate that the refugee crisis is escalating day by day, bringing the issue of voluntary repatriation sought by the Lebanese state back into focus.



Sources from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed to LBCI that they do not object to repatriation and respect individual refugees' decisions in this regard. However, they also take into consideration the concerns of the refugees regarding safety in Syria and the availability of livelihoods and basic services.