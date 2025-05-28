Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN

Around 47 people were injured, largely due to gunshots fired by the Israeli military, when thousands rushed into a new aid distribution center in Gaza, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday.



"There are about 47 people who have been injured" in Tuesday's incident, Ajith Sunday, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Office in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva, adding that "most of those injured are due to gunshots," and that "it was shooting from the Israeli army."



AFP