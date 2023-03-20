Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20 | 10:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch&#39;s call for spiritual retreat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat

The spiritual retreat called for by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai on April 5th has become official after nearly all Christian parties responded positively to the invitation, particularly the major ones.

While all eyes were on Maarrab to see its position regarding the invitation from Bkerke, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, announced after the Strong Republic meeting that he would accept the invitation. 
The Kataeb party also declared its participation after its mini-political bureau meeting on Monday.

Its sources told LBCI that the Kataeb party had already stated that it did not reject any request for dialogue or from Bkerke.

In this context, Change MPs Paula Yaacoubian, Melhem Khalaf, and Najat Saliba held a meeting on Monday morning, leaving it to each MP the freedom to decide whether to participate or not. 

Although she appreciated Bkerke's invitation, MP Paula Yacoubian told LBCI over the phone that she would not attend any meetings where all system factions would be present.

After the announcement of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, the Armenian Bloc, the National Independent Bloc, and many Christian MPs from non-Christian blocs of their participation, the quorum for Thursday's prayer becomes almost complete. 

But what will be the participants' positions if the discussion turns to politics?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Rai

Lebanon

Politics

LBCI Next
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-23

Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:49

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally

LBCI
World
09:05

China to import 27 new video games, including Tencent, NetEase titles

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app