The spiritual retreat called for by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai on April 5th has become official after nearly all Christian parties responded positively to the invitation, particularly the major ones.



While all eyes were on Maarrab to see its position regarding the invitation from Bkerke, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, announced after the Strong Republic meeting that he would accept the invitation.

The Kataeb party also declared its participation after its mini-political bureau meeting on Monday.



Its sources told LBCI that the Kataeb party had already stated that it did not reject any request for dialogue or from Bkerke.



In this context, Change MPs Paula Yaacoubian, Melhem Khalaf, and Najat Saliba held a meeting on Monday morning, leaving it to each MP the freedom to decide whether to participate or not.



Although she appreciated Bkerke's invitation, MP Paula Yacoubian told LBCI over the phone that she would not attend any meetings where all system factions would be present.



After the announcement of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, the Armenian Bloc, the National Independent Bloc, and many Christian MPs from non-Christian blocs of their participation, the quorum for Thursday's prayer becomes almost complete.



But what will be the participants' positions if the discussion turns to politics?