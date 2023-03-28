News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
Public sector employees in Lebanon, both civilian and military, are anxiously waiting to see at what Sayrafa exchange rate they will be paid: An exchange rate of LBP 45,000 or LBP 90,000.
The last payment was made at a rate of 45,000 Lebanese liras to the US dollar, but there has been no official announcement from the government or Banque du Liban (BDL) about the new rate.
However, BDL is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue in light of serious talk about the possibility of receiving salaries at the daily Sayrafa exchange rate, which is currently equivalent to LBP 90,000.
But, if payments were made at the current rate of Sayrafa, public sector employees would lose almost half of their salary. For instance, an employee receiving a salary of 9 million Lebanese pounds would receive $200 based on the LBP 45,000 rate but $100 if paid at the LBP 90,000 rate.
Moreover, some sources explained that paying salaries at the LBP 45,000 rate would cost $80 million in dollars, which is not currently available in the Central Bank and would need to be sourced from the black market, causing the exchange rate to skyrocket. But if salaries are paid at the LBP 90,000 rate, the cost would be reduced to $40 million, making it more feasible.
Furthermore, there have been discussions about paying part of the employee’s salary at Sayrafa exchange rate in dollars and the rest in Lebanese pounds with an increase.
Public sector employees have yet to be informed of any change in payment rates, and some have started to prepare for potential backlash if a formula that protects the value of public sector salaries is not adopted.
The uncertainty of the economic situation and the lack of clear communication from the government and BDL have left many public sector employees anxious about their future salaries.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Exchange Rate
Lebanon
Lebanese
Public Sector
Employees
Payment
Salary
Next
Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage
Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
Middle East
2023-03-16
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
2023-02-17
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
0
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
4
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store