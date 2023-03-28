Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

The decision to adopt the "Plus" exchange rate, which adds 20 percent to the Sayrafa exchange rate, for the collection of state electricity bills was made when the Sayrafa exchange rate was LBP 44,000, which became around LBP 52,000, given that the black market rate was LBP 70,000 at the time.

However, with the Sayrafa exchange rate reaching currently LBP 90,000, the "Plus" exchange rate becomes LBP 108,000, which is the same as the black market rate.

Will this be the price that Electricité du Liban (EDL) adopts?

EDL’s sources say that no decision has been made yet, although a format was proposed at a meeting held two weeks ago in the Serail by the Banque du Liban (BDL). This format calls for converting all amounts collected by EDL from people at a rate of "Plus" exchange rate plus 20 percent to BDL, which would have reserved the dollars in advance. If there is a profit, it would be credited to the Finance Ministry, and if there is a loss, the state would be responsible for it, and EDL would not bear any risks from exchange rate fluctuations.

The board of directors of EDL adopted this proposal and sent it to the relevant authorities for approval, namely the Finance and Energy Ministries, and the Prime Minister for implementation.

Until now, EDL is still collecting bills for November and December of last year.

In anticipation of the decision from the relevant authorities, bills for January and February will be issued together and starting from March, bills will become monthly.

It is worth mentioning that preparing bills at a national level takes between one to two months, and they are issued at one rate for all Lebanese citizens.

So far, there is no decision regarding the approved price for the collection of state electricity bills. Moreover, according to experts, even if it becomes equivalent to the exchange rate for the dollar, it will still be cheaper for the Lebanese due to the adopted rate.

 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Electricity

Bills

Exchange

Rate

Sayrafa

LBP

USD

EDL

BDL

LBCI Next
Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage
Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

EDL needs dollars to cover expenses, BDL has yet to clarify exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app