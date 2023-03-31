Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements

The world is abuzz with discussions of artificial intelligence (AI) and the impending advancements that could reshape our world. However, Lebanon seems to be lagging behind in this race to adapt to these anticipated changes.



Before delving into the subject of AI, it is worth considering the state of internet connectivity in the country. This, of course, is assuming that the electricity crisis has been magically resolved.



According to Speedtest, a website that evaluates global internet speeds monthly, Lebanon ranks 71st out of 137 countries for mobile internet speeds. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar lead the pack, taking the first and second positions in the world, respectively.



The greater catastrophe, however, lies in the fixed broadband internet speeds delivered to offices, homes, and companies. Lebanon sits at the bottom of the list, ranking 167th out of 180 countries, only outpacing Sudan, Yemen, and Syria in the region.



Regarding AI, Lebanon ranks 73rd out of 180 countries in the United Nations' AI Readiness Index, which evaluates government roles, knowledge sectors, and infrastructure. Unfortunately, Israel takes the top spot in the MENA region, followed by Gulf countries, Jordan, Egypt, and Tunisia.



It is disheartening to see that numerous studies and recommendations have been issued by either government ministries or the United Nations and its branches to develop various sectors and enact necessary legislation. Yet, whether it is artificial or natural intelligence, the political elite in Lebanon seem to be operating in a completely different space and time.