The Marada Movement Leader, Sleiman Frangieh's recent visit to Paris, has boosted his candidacy for the presidency, placing him in an advanced stage of the race.



However, this does not necessarily mean his candidacy has received international approval.



While Frangieh's candidacy may require the approval of Saudi Arabia, which is not currently available, it is not subject to a decisive 'Saudi veto,' which is considered a positive signal by Paris and Frangieh.



During the visit, the French side discussed with Frangieh various guarantees related to Lebanon's internal and external policies, as well as rejecting the theory of the 'guaranteeing third' to avoid disrupting the government's work at every opportunity.



Frangieh's supporters revealed that he was not surprised by the guarantees presented to him by the French side, as the purpose of the visit was to take clear answers from him on several issues to be conveyed to the Saudi side. Furthermore, the French side was frank with Frangieh in this regard and reiterated Saudi Arabia's concerns about him.



Frangieh, who had coordinated his visit to France with Hezbollah and Amal Movement, will discuss the details of his visit with Hezbollah in a meeting held away from the media on Monday, according to information obtained by LBCI.



However, upon his return from Paris, Frangieh immediately contacted Hezbollah's officials and briefed them on the atmosphere of the visit, which, according to Frangieh's close sources, was neither positive nor negative.



The same sources also said he was more of a listener than a speaker during his meeting with Macron's adviser, Patrick Durel.