Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06 | 09:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh's term in office is set to end in July, which poses a complicated situation if a new president is not elected and a government is not formed to appoint a successor.
With the possibility of the presidential vacancy continuing, some experts believe that the current government, even if it is a caretaker, could still appoint a new governor in case of necessity.
But who will be the successor, and will he/she be willing to take on the challenges of Lebanon's financial crises? This is especially because the situation needs radical reforms to meet the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demands.
However, under Article 25 of the Banking and Credit Law, "if the governor's position is vacant, the first deputy governor assumes the governor's duties until a new governor is appointed."
Some sources stressed that the current policies adopted by Salameh might not be accepted by the first deputy governor, Wassim Mansouri, and that, as it has become known, he does not wish to involve himself in a dispute with the Maronite community, and the position of ruler belongs to it. Furthermore, he may not want to risk getting involved in any political interference.
The possibility of Mansouri taking over as governor raises concerns as it remains unclear how long he would hold the position and whether he could implement any monetary policies. Moreover, what if he implements a plan that a newly-appointed governor later revokes?
However, Salameh's reappointment remains a possibility if the authority expresses its desire to renew his term and if he so desires.
Additionally, the inability of the caretaker government to appoint a new governor and the refusal of the first deputy governor to assume the governor's duties could make permissible what was once deemed forbidden.
Next
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
Previous
0
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
0
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
