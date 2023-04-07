News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
Two days after the attacks on Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in conjunction with the visit of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to Lebanon, the front opened in south Lebanon.
Around thirty rockets were launched from within southern Lebanese territory towards the occupied Palestinian territories.
This is not the first time Lebanon has been used as a platform to send messages across the border. Still, many questions need answers from all parties involved.
How can platforms carrying this number of rockets move between houses undetected by the authorities supposed to maintain control in that area?
Where are the UNIFIL forces deployed in the south of the country, whose mission is to protect the border area? And where is the Lebanese army?
Accusations were directed toward Hamas from the very beginning.
There are three Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon: the Al-Burj al-Shamali camp, the al-Bas and al-Rashidiya camp in Tyre, and the Ain el-Helweh and al-Mieh Mieh camps in Sidon.
Whoever the perpetrators are, for how long will Lebanon serve as a post office and an arena for settling scores of others?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Palestine
Next
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
0
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:18
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:18
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
0
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store