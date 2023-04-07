Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07 | 09:48
High views
Two days after the attacks on Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in conjunction with the visit of the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to Lebanon, the front opened in south Lebanon. 

Around thirty rockets were launched from within southern Lebanese territory towards the occupied Palestinian territories. 

This is not the first time Lebanon has been used as a platform to send messages across the border. Still, many questions need answers from all parties involved.

How can platforms carrying this number of rockets move between houses undetected by the authorities supposed to maintain control in that area? 

Where are the UNIFIL forces deployed in the south of the country, whose mission is to protect the border area? And where is the Lebanese army? 

Accusations were directed toward Hamas from the very beginning.

There are three Palestinian refugee camps in southern Lebanon: the Al-Burj al-Shamali camp, the al-Bas and al-Rashidiya camp in Tyre, and the Ain el-Helweh and al-Mieh Mieh camps in Sidon. 

Whoever the perpetrators are, for how long will Lebanon serve as a post office and an arena for settling scores of others?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Palestine

